Threats mount up against top European beauty spot in Hungary

Zoltan Kun, a conservationist and environmental protection expert, said that while Balaton’s water quality has significantly improved since the 1990s, the decreased reed coverage threatens to throw the complex ecosystem into imbalance.

“The unfortunate truth in Hungary ... is that we measure the success of development in the square meters of concrete, rather than the number of certain birds or square meters of reeds around the lake,” Kun said.

After Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling Fidesz party took power in 2010, the government dissolved the country’s environmental protection ministry. Kun says that significantly reduced the state’s ability to look after its natural resources.

The conservation regulations that do exist are often selectively enforced, Kun said, or involve meager fines only after damage has already been done.

Istvan Boka, chairman of the Lake Balaton Development Council and a governing party lawmaker, contends that existing environmental regulations are enough to prevent the destruction of untouched portions of the lake.

Recent developments, he says, “have all taken place on shoreline that is already developed.”