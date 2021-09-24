Tiny San Marino votes in referendum on legalizing abortion

When Sammarinesi go to Italy to access health care that might not be available in their homeland — say, a transplant — their public health service reimburses them, but not for abortion since it's a crime in San Marino.

The “Yes” camp says that puts a financial burden on San Marino citizens who must go to Italy for an abortion.

Critics of San Marino's abortion ban say it also penalizes women who have been raped.

“If you are prevented or if your access to the support services is hampered because of the stigma — you may fear that because you don’t want to make it known that you do not intend to carry on with the pregnancy — then it’s even less likely that you will turn to the police and report the rape,” said Joanna Nelles, executive secretary of the Council of Europe's monitoring mechanism for the Istanbul Convention on combating violence against women. Nelles spoke with the AP in a phone interview Thursday.

Younger women in San Marino tend to be more favorable toward abortion rights, Mularoni acknowledged. “Many of the girls go to school in Italy. They consider (abortion) an acquired right.”