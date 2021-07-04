 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tokyo assembly split after vote amid pandemic Olympics fears
0 Comments
AP

Tokyo assembly split after vote amid pandemic Olympics fears

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOKYO (AP) — An election in Japan’s capital has left the Tokyo city assembly splintered amid worries about health risks during the Olympics, opening in three weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

In Sunday’s balloting for 127 seats, Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Tomin First party was elected in 31 seats, down from 46. The Liberal Democrats, the ruling party on the national level, won 33 seats, up from 25.

Public opinion surveys show about 60% of respondents want the Games canceled or postponed again. Behind the fears is the lagging vaccination rollout, with only about 10% of the population fully vaccinated.

The only major party clearly advocating for the Olympics to be canceled was the Communist Party, which gained one seat for a total of 19. The opposition Democrats, who raised questions about holding the Olympics, advanced from eight seats to 15. Together they now form another solid bloc at 34.

The Liberal Democrats are promising “a safe and secure games.” Koike and her party called for having no spectators in the stands. The organizing committee has said a decision on attendance restrictions was still being studied.

Eligible voters total 9.8 million people in the megacity with a population of nearly 14 million.

The Olympics, opening July 23, bring together 15,000 athletes and more than 50,000 officials, including corporate sponsors and dignitaries, as well as 70,000 volunteers.

Some medical experts have warned it could become a COVID-19 superspreader event, warning that new cases in Tokyo, now totaling several hundred daily, could shoot up to thousands.

Olympic team members and officials are more likely than the Japanese public to have been fully vaccinated.

Koike became Tokyo’s first woman governor in 2016, and was reelected to another four-year term in a 2020 landslide.

She took a two-week break for exhaustion and was not seen in public until Friday during a time when she would have been out routinely to stump for her party.

She is a proponent of gender equality, comparing the situation in Japan to “an iron plate,” rather than “a glass ceiling.”

Analysts say Koike, previously a parliamentary lawmaker, may be contemplating a return to national politics.

Parliamentary elections are expected later this year, and the Tokyo results are being closely watched as a precursor of voter sentiments. How successful the Olympics may be in keeping COVID-19 deaths under control will be key in swaying support.

———

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn
World

French far-right chief criticized for her mainstream turn

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'
World

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal
World

Vatican indicts 10, including a cardinal, in London deal

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News