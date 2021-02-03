Tokyo Games offer Playbooks to assure athletes, sway public

“The decision is not made at this point in time but at some point in the course of spring we will have to make this decision regarding the number of spectators — the proportion of spectators in the stadium — and the also the question of spectators from outside," Dubi said.

The rollout comes two weeks after a British newspaper, citing an unnamed Japanese government official, said the Olympics would be canceled. The IOC and Japanese organizers have pushed back for two weeks, and the Playbooks offer some concrete plans after months of vague talk.

“No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the games,” Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo organizing committee and a former Japanese prime minister, told lawmakers on Tuesday. “We should pass on the discussion of whether we will hold the games or not, but instead discuss how we should hold it.”

The Playbooks spell out strict behavior in regard to entering Japan and leaving the country. They deal with hygiene, testing, immigration and a code of conduct that will prohibit athletes from any tourism.