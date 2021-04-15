Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option

Taro Kono, the government minister in charge of Japan’s vaccine rollout, said even if the Olympics go on, there may be no fans of any kind in the venues. He said it's likely that the Olympics will have to held in empty venues, particularly as cases surge across the country.

That means only television cameras and still cameras will be around to record the action, joined by some reporters, judges and match officials.

The delayed 2020 Olympics are to open in just over three months on July 23, the Paralympics open on Aug. 24. Fans from abroad have already been banned. Now even Japanese spectators could be kept away as virus cases surge across the country.

“I think the question is how to do the Olympics in a way that is possible in this situation,”Kono said Thursday on a television talk show. “That may mean there will probably be no spectators.”

Kono did not suggest the Olympics would not go ahead, but he said they could be held under only “certain conditions.”

“The way these Olympics will be held will be very different from past ones,” he said.

Tokyo organizers have said they expect to announce a decision this month on the number of fans allowed into each venue.