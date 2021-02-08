Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem: It's President Mori

Any disruption at the top could further soil Tokyo's image as it tries to pull off the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic, saddled with soaring costs that are now officially $15.4 billion but believed to be much higher.

The Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee quickly accepted Mori's apology. He was appointed under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been backed by current Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and has built strong ties with IOC President Thomas Bach.

Bach has called Tokyo the “best prepared Olympics in history" and has repeated the compliment even as it tries to hold the most difficult games on record.

The IOC needs the Olympics to take place. Almost 75% of its income is from selling broadcast rights. Unlike other sports businesses, it has only two major events to sell — the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Tokyo and the IOC plan to welcome 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes in just under six months, keep them in a “bubble,” and limit their contact with media, fans, judges and officials.

An on-line petition was reported Monday to have gained 140,000 signatures. It does not ask for Mori's resignation, but asks officials to address his behavior.