Tokyo Olympics: Mori is leaving but gender issues remain

Early reports said the 83-year-old Mori had picked 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, the former president of the governing body of Japanese soccer and a former player himself. He played for Japan in the 1964 Olympics.

Kawabuchi is even older than Mori and will raise the issue of why a woman was not appointed. This is the center of the entire debate that Mori triggered over gender inequality in Japan and the absence of women in boardrooms, politics, and sports governance. Women are also largely absence in leadership roles at the organizing committee.

Kawabuchi indicated on Thursday he had been contacted by Mori and would accept the job if offered. But he said later he might not be the appropriate choice and seemed to be withdrawing.

Japanese media immediately pointed out there were three qualified women — all athletes and former Olympians and at least a generation younger — who could fill the job.

Kaori Yamaguchi won a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics in judo. Mikako Kotani won two bronze medals in the 1988 Olympics in synchronized swimming. And Naoko Takahashi was a gold medalist in the marathon in the 2000 Olympics.

Seiko Hashimoto, the current Olympic minister and a former Olympian, has also been mentioned as a candidate.