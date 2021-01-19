Tokyo Olympics Q&A: 6 months out and murmurs of cancellation

"I should say anything is possible,” Kono said.

Kono is the former defense minister and is now the minister for administrative and regulatory reform. On Monday, he was put in charge of Japan's vaccine program.

“It could go either way,” he added of the Olympics.

Keith Mills, who was deputy chair of the organizing committee for the 2012 London Olympics, said he is sure plans have been drawn up for a cancellation.

“But I think they’ll leave it until absolutely the last minute in case the situation improves dramatically, in case the vaccinations roll out faster than we all hope,” Mills told the BBC on Tuesday. “It’s a tough call, I wouldn't like to be in their shoes.”

Q: Will vaccinations be required?

A: Not clear. Bach has urged all “participants” to be vaccinated. But he's said athletes will not be required to. But that was the IOC speaking. The Japanese government could override this with different rules for entry and requirements for quarantines.

Q: I see the Australian Open is having problems. What can the IOC learn there?