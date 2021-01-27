'Too little, too late': Dethroned Italian prince criticized over apology for King's role in rubber-stamping fascist laws

Andrea Ungari, a historian and professor at Rome's Luiss Guido Carli University, added it is "not clear" what Emanuele Filiberto's motivations were in writing the letter. "Of course, none of the responsibility is on him nor on his father, so if someone had to excuse himself it was King Umberto II," he said, referring to the monarch who reigned for a few months in 1946 as the royal family battled in vain for its survival at the ballot box.

Mussolini's race laws, enacted alongside his infamous "Manifesto of Race," banned Jewish people from going to university or holding public office, restricted their travel and assets, and imposed numerous other controls on their public lives.

Emanuele Filiberto's letter was published ahead of January 27, a day of remembrance that marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

"I am writing to you with an open heart a letter that is certainly not easy, a letter that may surprise you and that perhaps you did not expect," he wrote to the Italian Jewish community.

"I wish to officially and solemnly ask for forgiveness in the name of my whole family. I decided to take this step, which is a duty for me, so that the memory of what happened remains alive, so that the memory is always present," he added.