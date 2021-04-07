Top Polish academic sees threat in plan for new state body

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's top academic has expressed concern at government plans to form a new major state scientific institution, amid fears that the move might threaten academic independence by strengthening political control over research.

The governing right-wing Law and Justice party has already controversially increased control over Poland's judiciary and media since it came to power more than five years ago.

Jerzy Duszynski, the head of the Polish Academy of Sciences, wrote in a letter this week to heads of institutes under the academy's umbrella that he feels the academy is threatened.

Left-wing lawmakers said Wednesday that they will call for a special commission to look into the government's plans, and vowed to ensure academics and scientists take part in its deliberations.

“We cannot allow the Polish Academy of Sciences to be murdered behind closed doors," said Left party lawmaker Agnieszka Dziemianowicz-Bak.

Known by its Polish acronym, PAN, the academy is a respected body of scientists and researchers in medicine, biology and other hard sciences, as well as history, sociology and the social sciences. Though it is mostly state-funded, it enjoys a great deal of independence from government influence.