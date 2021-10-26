CAIRO (AP) — Top Sudanese general says prime minister is being held at a home, not a prison.
Hear a 4-year-old New Zealand boy's emergency call asking police to come over and see his toys. An officer visited and confirmed the toys were cool.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.
Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. What is behind the sudden, sharp drop in cases?
GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian sprinter Alex Quiñónez was fatally shot in the port city of Guayaquil, police said Saturday.
ROME (AP) — Dozens of former flight attendants from defunct Italian airline Alitalia stripped off their uniforms Wednesday, wearing only undergarments in a silent, choreographed protest in central Rome.
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners, now back at the helm of the country, may regularly rail against the poisoning of Islamic society by Western culture, but in Tehran, Iranians are flocking to the contemporary art museum to marvel at American pop artist Andy Warhol’s iconic soup cans.
NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.
PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is heading into a parliamentary election this week hit by yet another scandal that links him and hundreds of other wealthy people to offshore accounts.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a prison in southwest Nigeria, freeing around 575 inmates, officials said Saturday.
Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital after being advised by her doctor to rest. She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, "and remains in good spirits."
