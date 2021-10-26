 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Top Sudanese general says prime minister is being held at a home, not a prison

  • 0

CAIRO (AP) — Top Sudanese general says prime minister is being held at a home, not a prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

Warhol in Tehran: Iranians flock to American pop art exhibit

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian hard-liners, now back at the helm of the country, may regularly rail against the poisoning of Islamic society by Western culture, but in Tehran, Iranians are flocking to the contemporary art museum to marvel at American pop artist Andy Warhol’s iconic soup cans.

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

India celebrates 1B vaccine doses, hopes to speed 2nd shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated giving its billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose on Thursday, a hopeful milestone for the South Asian country where the delta variant fueled a crushing surge earlier this year and missteps initially held back its inoculation campaign.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ironman athlete reacts to canceled race from dangerous California storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News