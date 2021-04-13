Toshiba board meets amid reports of president's resignation

TOKYO (AP) — The board of Toshiba Corp. is meeting Wednesday, amid Japanese media reports that the president is stepping down as the technology conglomerate studies an acquisition proposal from a global fund where he previously worked.

Toshiba said decisions on directors will be discussed at the board meeting, and an announcement will be made, but declined to comment on the resignation.

Nobuaki Kurumatani was the head of the Japan operations of CVC Capital Partners, which proposed the acquisition last week, before taking his post as chief executive of Toshiba in 2018.

Some questions had been raised, both within and outside the Tokyo-based company, about Kurumatani leading the board discussions on the acquisition.

The CVC deal, received last week, is estimated to be worth 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) and will turn Toshiba private. Toshiba said it was giving it “careful consideration.”

Trading in the company’s shares was suspended when the news hit last week. Shares of Toshiba, whose sprawling business includes making elevators and railways, shot up on the CVC news, and have been trading at about 4,500 yen ($41).