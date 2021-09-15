Trial of former Kosovo rebel commander starts in Hague court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court set up in The Hague to prosecute crimes from Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia opened its first trial Wednesday, with a former rebel commander facing charges including murder and torture.

Salih Mustafa was arrested a year ago in Kosovo and sent to the Netherlands to stand trial at the European Union-backed Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a branch of the country's legal system set up specifically to deal with allegations of war crimes committed as ethnic Albanian rebels united in the Kosovo Liberation Army fought a bloody conflict to break away from Serbia in 1998-99.

Mustafa is charged with the war crimes of arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, the torture of at least six people and the murder of one person at a detention compound in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. The victims were accused by KLA fighters of collaborating with Serbs or not supporting the KLA, according to his indictment.

His trial opened with the Presiding Judge Mappie Veldt-Foglia giving a history of the legal proceedings before the charges against Mustafa were read out. Mustafa pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing.

He wore a red T-shirt in court and listened to a simultaneous translation of proceedings through headphones that he held over his left ear.