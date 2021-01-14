Tunisia marks revolution's 10th anniversary in lockdown

Ben Ali died in 2019 in exile.

About a dozen people suffering from permanent injuries and are seeking official recognition and compensation as victims of the revolution tried to march onto Avenue Bourghiba, but police pushed them back.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the Tunisian people and their leaders on the 10th anniversary, pointing to “significant progress in consolidating democracy and promoting socioeconomic development” over the past decade, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The secretary-general encourages the Tunisian people to further advance democratic reforms, build consensus on national development priorities and promote dialogue to address inequalities that have increased following the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dujarric said.

Some citizens questioned the timing of the four-day lockdown.

“Do you know why they did this quarantine and curfew? Because the situation is very tense and has nothing to do with the health situation,” said a man in a market identifying himself only as Rami. He suggested, like some others, that authorities fear “perhaps (people) will revolt in light of the situation.”