 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tunisia names first woman prime minister, amid turmoil
0 Comments
AP

Tunisia names first woman prime minister, amid turmoil

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president on Wednesday named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing her to lead a transitional government after her predecessor was sacked and parliament suspended.

President Kais Saied named Raoudha Boudent Ramadhane, a 63-year-old professor at a prestigious engineering school, to the prime minister’s post in a surprise decision.

The president’s office said in a statement that Saied instructed the new prime minister to name a new Cabinet as soon as possible.

Tunisia has had no prime minister and has been in limbo since Saied froze the parliament and seized executive powers on July 25. The move notably sidelined the Islamist party that dominated parliament, and critics denounced it as a coup that threatens Tunisia's young democracy. Saied said it was necessary to save the country from economic and social crisis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riverssance preview

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Young activists bemoan climate inaction, demand more say
World

Young activists bemoan climate inaction, demand more say

  • Updated

MILAN (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges to help poor nations adapt to a warming Earth and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News