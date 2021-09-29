Tunisia: President names female prime minister amid turmoil

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president on Wednesday named the country’s first female prime minister, appointing a 63-year-old professor to lead a transitional government after the head of state sacked the previous prime minister and suspended parliament.

Najla Bouden Ramadhane, a professor at a prestigious engineering school, becomes one of the first women in the Arab world to hold such a senior position.

President Kais Saied named Ramadhane to the post in a surprise decision, and instructed her to create a new Cabinet as soon as possible, according to a statement from the president's office.

Tunisia has been without a head of government and in limbo since Saied froze the country's parliament and seized executive powers on July 25. The move notably sidelined the Islamist party that dominated parliament, Ennahdha, and critics denounced the president's moves as a coup that threatens Tunisia's young democracy.

Saied said he acted to save the country amid unrest over financial troubles and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.