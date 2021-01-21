Tunisian leader denies claims he made anti-Semitic remarks

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Tunisian president has denied claims that he made anti-Semitic remarks this week while trying to calm youths after days of unrest.

Kais Saied's statement was in response to allegations by the Conference of European Rabbis that he accused Jews of being responsible “for the instability of the country."

The CER statement, issued Tuesday, said such talk “constitutes an immediate threat for the physical and moral integrity of Tunisian Jewish Citizens.” The organization asked the head of state to retract his words.

The statement, relayed by some Israeli media, caused an uproar, forcing Saied to address the allegations, which his office firmly denied.

In a statement Wednesday night, his office denounced the “propagation of false information,” saying it amounted to “calumny.”

Saied visited M’nihla-Ettadhamon, outside the capital Tunis, on Tuesday to speak directly with youths after a spate of vandalism and looting in several towns.

The Tunisian president, wearing a mask, was not always fully audible in the recording posted by his office of his encounter with the youths.