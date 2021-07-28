Turkey arrests man behind app linked to 2016 failed coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish-born American believed to be behind a secret messaging application that has been linked to Turkey’s failed 2016 military coup arrived in Istanbul last month where he turned himself in to authorities, the state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency said David Keynes, the alleged license holder for the ByLock messaging app who was wanted in Turkey, was taken into police custody at Istanbul’s main airport on June 9.

Turkish authorities say the ByLock app was used by members of the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of orchestrating the coup. The application has been used as evidence in Turkish courts against alleged perpetrators of the failed attempt.

Keynes' surrender came months after he declared through his lawyers that he wanted to cooperate with the Turkish authorities under a “repentance law” that grants offenders more lenient punishments, Anadolu reported.

The agency said Keynes has since been charged with membership in a terror organization and faces a maximum 15-year prison term. No trial date has been set.