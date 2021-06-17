 Skip to main content
Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead
AP

Turkey: Attack on pro-Kurdish party offices leaves 1 dead

ISTANBUL (AP) — A gunman killed one person Thursday during an attack on the office of a pro-Kurdish party in western Turkey, authorities said..

The Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, said a gunman entered the building in Izmir province, fired shots and attempted to set the office on fire.

The provincial governor’s office said one person was killed. The office said a suspect, a former health worker, was detained. HDP confirmed the shooting victim was a party employee.

The HDP, the second-largest opposition party in Turkey's parliament, has faced a widespread government crackdown, with party members being accused of supporting an outlawed Kurdish militant group.

Thousands of pro-Kurdish activists, along with lawmakers and the party’s former leaders, have been imprisoned.

The HDP, in a statement, accused the Turkish government and the country's interior minister of targeting the party and provoking such attacks.

