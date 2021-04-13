Turkey imposes partial Ramadan lockdown amid record cases

“The increasing number of cases and deaths, especially in the larger cities, is steering us toward tightening measures again,” Erdogan said. “Even though the situation isn’t affecting our health system, we could not remain a spectator to this state of events.”

Turkish health professionals would dispute the claim. They have been warning that the spike in cases is putting a strain on hospitals.

The Turkish leader said the restrictions take effect Wednesday evening and warned of more possible measures should the new restrictions fail to bring the infections down.

“if we don’t achieve the improvement at the rate we target during the two-week period, much harsher measures will become inevitable,” he said.

Erdogan wants to bring infection rates down before the start of Turkey's crucial summer tourist season, following a dismal season last year.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 85% of the cases in Turkey can be traced to the faster-spreading variant that was first detected in Britain.

Turkish opposition parties are also putting some of the blame on Erdogan, whose ruling party held mass political rallies across the country, disregarding the government’s own virus restrictions. The party rejects the accusations.