 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkey says Greek FM to visit Ankara next month
View Comments
AP

Turkey says Greek FM to visit Ankara next month

{{featured_button_text}}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says his Greek counterpart is set to visit Turkey for talks next month following a meeting of senior diplomats to ease long-standing tensions between the two NATO allies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday that Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias would be visiting Ankara on April 14. He said they would discuss a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The announcement came after senior Turkish and Greek diplomats held exploratory talks in Athens - part of a series of such meetings designed to build trust between the neighboring countries.

A Greek Foreign Ministry official said Dendias had accepted Cavusoglu’s invitation to visit Turkey provided the “right conditions” prevail.

Tension between Greece and Turkey flared last year over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean, leading to a military buildup in the area that featured warships from the two countries facing off.

The dispute added strain to Ankara’s relations with the European Union, which is currently preparing an evaluation on its ties with Turkey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 17 A

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

+2
Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests
World

Iran cracks down on contentious pop music video with arrests

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian authorities have arrested multiple music producers connected to a California-based Iranian pop singer, his management company and Iranian media said Thursday, in Tehran’s latest effort to halt what it deems decadent Western behavior.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News