Turkey slams Greek 'dreams' to extend territorial waters

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's defense minister reiterated on Thursday that his country will never accept any Greek move to extend its territorial waters in the Aegean sea, dismissing any possible effort by Athens as “empty dreams.”

Speaking at a symposium in Istanbul addressing Turkey’s troubled ties with Greece, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also said Turkey was determined to press ahead with efforts to search for energy in the eastern Mediterranean in areas where its believes Ankara and Turkish Cypriots have rights.

Neighbors and fellow NATO members Greece and Turkey have long been at odds over a series of disputes, including territorial rights in the Aegean Sea and over energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions flared last year over exploratory drilling rights in areas in the Mediterranean where Greece and Cyprus claim as their own exclusive economic zone.

Greece also says it maintains its right to extend its territorial waters from the current six to 12 nautical miles around its Aegean islands. Turkey has long said it would consider the move — which would block its own access to the Aegean — as a cause for war. In January, Greek parliament voted to extend its waters along its western coastline, on the other side of the country, to 12 miles.