Turkey withdraws from international convention to combat violence against women

CNN's Christiane Amanpour discusses violence against women in Turkey with activist and novelist Elif Shafak.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has withdrawn his country from an international treaty to protect women through a presidential decree issued in the early hours of Saturday.

The move has sent shockwaves through a country that has been reeling from high-profile domestic violence cases and femicides.

Turkey was the first country to sign the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence in 2011. The Istanbul Convention, named after Turkey's largest city, seeks to prevent violence against women, including domestic violence, and bring an end to legal impunity for perpetrators.

It is unclear why Erdogan made the decision to pull out of the convention. Turkish women's rights defenders have protested against the withdrawal, while some conservatives argue it harms traditional family values.

The public debate around the convention peaked in August when religious and conservative groups began an intense lobbying effort against the convention, lambasting it for degrading family values and advocating for the LGBTQ community.