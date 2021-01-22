 Skip to main content
Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due
AP

Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

In this photo provided by Turkey's Health Ministry, a vaccination team member administers a dose of the CoronaVac vaccine, produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to Sati Kayiran, 88, in Ayas, in Ankara province, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Turkey on Thursday expanded its COVID-19 inoculation campaign to include people aged 85 and older.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a further 10 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.

Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said delivery of a second batch of the vaccine had been approved by China.

Turkey has so far received 3 million doses and has vaccinated nearly 2 million people, prioritizing health workers and the elderly, since its program started a week ago. Erdogan has said he expects a Turkish-developed vaccine to be available in May.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

