Turkey's Erdogan vows 'no mercy' to violent protesters

Speaking to reporters as he left a mosque following traditional Friday prayers, Erdogan rejected criticism from the U.S. and from EU officials.

“I will say this to America: aren’t you ashamed of the incidents in the United States before the elections?” Erdogan said, in refence to the violence on Capitol Hill. “Racism went over the roof,” he continued, alluding to anti-racism protests that swept the U.S. last year.

He also called on France to “sort out” protests by the yellow vest movement which has been calling for economic justice.

Later, in a video address to female members of his ruling party, Erdogan again accused the U.S. and European nations of double standards, for “crushing” protests in their countries but portraying as “innocent those who terrorize the streets” in Turkey.

“We will not show mercy toward those who have become the toy of organizations involved in terror and who regard the use of violence as a means of seeking justice,” he said. “We will grab hold of their collars and bring them to justice.”

On Friday, police broke up a protest by a small group of students on Ankara's main commercial street in a show of solidarity with the Bogazici students. Several were detained, laid on the ground and handcuffed behind their backs.

An Associated Press journalist said some onlookers reacted to police, calling on them to leave the “youngsters” alone.

