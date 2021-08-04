Turkey's govt tells skeptics burned areas will be reforested

“All the places have burned and turned to ash, but his concern is to turn rock and mountain into concrete,” Kilicdaroglu said, referring to Erdogan. The opposition politician said he would stand in front of excavators if “a single brick” were placed in a protected forest.

The ruling party hit back, saying that many opposition lawmakers did not even attend the parliament session during which the law was voted on.

Environmentalists were already protesting mining licenses issued for parts of some forests and trying to stop companies from cutting down trees. They staged sit-ins across Turkey, most recently in Mugla province, where wildfires continued Wednesday.

A 2020 report by the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion showed that 58% of Turkey’s forests have been licensed to mines. About 59% of Mugla, where the fires have been raging, has been sectioned for mines, according to the foundation.

The debate comes as Erdogan’s government is under criticism for its allegedly poor response and inadequate preparedness for large-scale wildfires, especially for a lack of capacity in aerial firefighting. Officials have said they were working strategically and with full force to fight the fires which erupted in 34 provinces over the past week.