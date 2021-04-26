Turkish leader defiant on Biden mention of Armenian genocide

Erdogan emphasized that historians should be studying the events and that the term “genocide” is too sensitive to be left to presidents or parliaments. He said the designation came into effect after 1948 and must be based on evidence and court decisions.

Turkey has long suggested forming a joint history commission with scholars on the matter, without result.

Erdogan said his country has "a clear conscience and assured heart” and did not believe in a “competition of pain.”

“If you call it genocide, go ahead and look in the mirror,” he added, arguing that millions suffered at the hands of European powers and the United States in recent centuries.

Earlier Monday, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside the American consulate in Istanbul to protest Biden’s decision.

A few dozen people held banners and chanted slogans. “Genocide is a lie, it’s an American plan,” they said. Demonstrators also demanded an end to the American military’s use of Incirlik airbase In southern Turkey, shouting: “American soldiers, get out of Turkey!”

The U.S. consulate and the embassy were closed for routine visits until Wednesday after they issued a demonstration alert following Biden's announcement.

