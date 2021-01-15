Turkish leader eyes favorably Greek PM meet amid tensions

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president indicated on Friday that he would be open to easing tensions with neighboring Greece by floating the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with the Greek prime minister following months of saber-rattling over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after prayers in Istanbul that he would “positively” consider a meeting that he said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had requested.

Erdogan said the two countries’ foreign ministers had met and bilateral talks were ongoing. “So we said we can take the steps for talks between our special representatives and then between the Prime Minister and myself could happen.”

Relations between the neighbors and nominal NATO allies hit new lows over the summer due to a dispute over maritime borders and energy rights, bringing them to the brink of war.

Turkey dispatched a research vessel, escorted by warships, to search for hydrocarbon resources in disputed waters. Greece answered by sending its own frigates, claiming Turkey had violated its sovereign rights.