 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan open new infrastructure projects
View Comments
AP

Turkmenistan, Afghanistan open new infrastructure projects

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — The leaders of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan on Thursday launched three new infrastructure projects intended to boost economic ties between the two neighbors.

Turkmenistan's president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, and Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the Turkmen-funded projects via video link.

They include a 30-kilometer (19-mile) railway link between Aqina and Andkhoy in northern Afghanistan, which is planned to be eventually integrated into a prospective railway connecting Afghanistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan and linking them with China and Iran.

Two other projects include an optics cable and a power line, which is part of a prospective project envisaging power supplies from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. At the initial stage, it will supply power to Andkhoy, Sheberghan and Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan, and later is set to be extended to provide electricity to Puli Khumri, Kabul and, eventually, Pakistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight
World

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

  • Updated

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.

Irish PM says 'perverse' morality drove unwed mothers' homes
World

Irish PM says 'perverse' morality drove unwed mothers' homes

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country must “face up to the full truth of our past,” as a long-awaited report recounted decades of harm done by church-run homes for unmarried women and their babies, where thousands of infants died.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Alex, Mexico's first Antarctic penguin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News