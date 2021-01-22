Twitter bans account of Iran's top leader after Trump threat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said on Friday it had permanently banned what it called a “fake” account thought to be connected to the office of Iran’s supreme leader, shortly after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

In the image posted late Thursday by the account linked to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump is shown playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone, with the caption “Revenge is certain” written in Farsi.

In response to a request for comment from The Associated Press, a Twitter spokesman said that the tweet had violated the company's “abusive behavior policy,” and that the account had violated its “manipulation and spam policy."

In a later statement, he said Twitter had determined the account was “fake," without elaborating how it came to the conclusion.

The suspended account, @khamenei—site, linked Khamenei's own website and frequently posted excerpts from his speeches and other official content.

Other accounts thought to be tied to Khamenei's office that did not tweet the golf-drone photo, including his main English language account, remained active. The photo had also featured prominently on the supreme leader's website.