Two Afghans who trekked to France have lessons for evacuees

All he had with him were the clothes on his back, his official papers and the yellow vest he wore to help evacuate. He later took the vest to his asylum application — precious proof of his work on behalf of the French government.

Wali recalls crying on the long bus ride into a new unknown. But gaining refugee status in Strasbourg changed his life, allowing him to get a job in a small restaurant and put a roof over his head.

“Now, I’m so happy to be here,” he said. “You’re not scared at night” like in the Calais migrant camp. “You have your job. You have your work, you come back home. You pay your rent. You are a normal person.”

———

GETTING LUCKY

Youssoufi started life in France on the streets after a harrowing 1½-year journey from Afghanistan that included three months of detention in Hungary for illegal entry.

Then, “I got lucky,” he recalls. A French teacher who asked why he was late to morning class took him in when he explained that he was homeless. She became his well of information to navigate the complex asylum process, then the university system.

“I consider her like my mother,” he said.