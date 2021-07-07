UK bases on Cyprus boost fight against migrant traffickers

There's not even a fence to separate the base from the north.

Chatfield told The Associated Press that the migrants are usually intercepted in groups of 10 to 20 at an average rate of once a month. The overwhelming majority now are Syrian men seeking asylum in the south.

Authorities on the base have an agreement with the Cypriot government to transfer asylum-seekers to the south where their claims are processed. Chatfield said arrangements are made to return those who don’t apply for asylum to the north.

Chatfield said an international network of traffickers charges $5,000 per person to smuggle migrants into the south.

“Some come soaking wet straight from the boat with nothing but the clothes on their back," he said. “Detecting traffickers is a key priority for us and we’ll continue to do so.”

Cyprus has accused Turkey of deliberately channeling migrants in from the north, and has asked the EU’s border agency Frontex to step in and help.

The government says its ability to host more migrants has been stretched beyond its limits, and also wants the EU to manage the arrival of Syrians — either directly from Syria or from Lebanon or Turkey, including relocating them to other EU states.