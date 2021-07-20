UK: Con woman stole diamonds by swapping them for pebbles

LONDON (AP) —

A British court has heard how a woman allegedly pretended to be a gem expert and swapped diamonds worth 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) for pebbles using “sleight of hand” at a luxury London jewelers.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Lulu Lakatos, 60, posed as a gem expert and went to jewelry shop Boodles in London’s tony Mayfair area in March 2016, allegedly to value seven diamonds on behalf of a group of wealthy Russian buyers.

The diamonds, which included a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond valued at more than 2.2 million pounds,- were to be placed in a locked bag and held in the jeweler’s vault until payment was transferred. But when Boodles’ own diamond expert became suspicious and opened the bag the next day, she found seven small pebbles.

Prosecutor Philip Stott said the diamonds had been “stolen by the defendant by sleight of hand.”

“The conspiracy in which she is alleged to have played an integral and central part was one of the highest possible sophistication, planning, risk and reward,” he told Southwark Crown Court in London.

Lakatos, who was born in Romania but lived in France, denies any wrongdoing. She is charged with conspiracy to steal.