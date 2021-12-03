 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

UK Conservatives hold Parliament seat by reduced margin

  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservative Party has held onto a seat in Parliament in a special election triggered by a lawmaker’s death. But the party saw its margin of victory slashed after weeks of headlines about politicians’ ethics breaches and an uncertain coronavirus picture.

Conservative candidate Louie French was elected to the House of Commons for the district of Old Bexley and Sidcup, results showed Friday. He took 51.5% of votes cast, down from the 64.5% share the Tories won during the 2019 election. The Labour Party came second and increased its vote share by from 23.5% to 31%.

Turnout for Thursday's vote was 34%, about half the level that would be expected in a national election.

The election for the constituency in southeast London was triggered by the death from cancer of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire in October at the age of 53.

The campaign came as scientists try to determine whether the new omicron coronavirus strain is likely to lead to a new surge in infections. Discovery of the variant led Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to tighten testing rules for travel and bring back a mask mandate for shops and public transport.

Johnson’s Conservatives also have been struggling to rebuff allegations that its politicians flout ethics rules. Last month the House of Commons voted to ban legislators from acting as paid political consultants after a lobbying scandal, and Johnson has been criticized for accepting gifts of holidays and money to refurbish his apartment.

People are also reading…

But winning candidate French said the Bexley campaign had been dominated by local issues. He said it had been “a tough contest, which has been fought with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread.

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several thousand people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday in another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of Serbia and scuffled with riot police who formed cordons to try to stop them.

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

Widow of SKorean dictator issues apology over brutal rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The widow of South Korea’s last military dictator issued a brief apology over the “pains and scars” caused by her husband’s brutal rule as dozens of relatives and former aides gathered at a Seoul hospital on Saturday to pay their final respects to Chun Doo-hwan.

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide.

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

Poland restricts access to area bordering Belarus till March

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski on Tuesday applied freshly adopted regulations and declared an area along the nation's border with Belarus off-limits to everyone except residents and people who live, work or study in the designated no-access zone.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2021 NAIA volleyball Northwestern vs Missouri Baptist highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News