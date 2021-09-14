UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses.

The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won’t be introduced until next year.

The U.K. said the “pragmatic new timetable” would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. It said customs declarations and controls will be introduced on Jan. 1, but safety and security declarations won’t be required until July 1.

Brexit minister David Frost said “we want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border.”

He said the pandemic “has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the U.K. and in the European Union, than many observers expected.”

“There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being especially felt in the agri-food sector.”