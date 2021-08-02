UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies for more

David and Susan Handfield were among the first beneficiaries of the new travel rules Monday, seeing their granddaughter Charlotta for the first time after she and her parents stepped off a flight from Berlin.

Charlotta was born in February but virus concerns and travel restrictions prevented her parents from bringing her to London until now. Her grandmother greeted her with a delicate kiss to the forehead at Heathrow Airport.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for quite a long time,'' said Susan Handfield, 70. “We only heard a week ago that they booked the flights.”

While the Handfields benefited from the rules change, other restrictions still prevent many people from flying. Travelers are required to take expensive PCR tests to prove they are virus-free and countries including the U.S. still bar foreign travelers from crossing their borders.

John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s chief executive, said the British government should allow most travelers to use cheaper lateral flow tests and work with countries like the U.S. to ease remaining travel restrictions. This is warranted by the U.K.’s successful vaccination program, he said.

Almost 89% of adults in Britain have received at least one dose of vaccine and 73% have been fully vaccinated.