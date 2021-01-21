UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador

LONDON (AP) — Britain has sparked a post-Brexit spat with the European Union by declining to grant the bloc’s first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status.

Joao Vale de Almeida is the 27-nation EU’s envoy to the U.K., which left the bloc last year. The EU says he should be given the same status as a national ambassador, like the rest of the bloc's 143 envoys around the world.

But the British government says the EU is an international organization, rather than a country, and has not agreed to give Vale de Almeida the full rights accorded to ambassadors under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations.

While both sides said Thursday that no final decision has been reached, they sent chilly signals about the dispute in coolly diplomatic language.

“The EU’s status in external relations and its subsequent diplomatic status is amply recognized by countries and international organizations around the world, and we expect the United Kingdom to treat the EU Delegation accordingly and without delay,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said.

Stano noted that Britain "was cognizant and supportive of this status while it was a member of the European Union.