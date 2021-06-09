UK, EU seek to avert 'sausage war' in post-Brexit talks

U.K. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News that the government never imagined the EU would interpret the protocol “in such a rigid and unpragmatic way.”

“The protocol was always about ensuring the free flow of goods between GB and Northern Ireland, as it was between Northern Ireland and the European Union,″ he said. “I hope that we can sort that out, because there are also things even more important than sausages at stake here, for example medicines.”

EU negotiator Sefcovic cautioned against such action, saying the two sides should strive to achieve “mutually agreed compliance paths.”

“If this does not happen, and if the U.K. takes further unilateral action over the coming weeks, the EU will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the U.K. abides by its international law obligations,” Sefcovic wrote Tuesday in the Telegraph.

While Sefcovic didn’t specify what those actions might be, the Times of London quoted an unidentified EU official as saying the bloc was ready to impose trade sanctions and retaliatory tariffs.

Sefcovic described the Northern Ireland Protocol as an opportunity that will give the region access to more than 500 million customers in both the U.K. and European Union.