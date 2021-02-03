UK-EU talks aim to defuse Brexit tensions over N Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Senior politicians from Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union are meeting Wednesday in a bid to defuse post-Brexit trade tensions that have shaken Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance.

British Cabinet minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government will hold a video conference to discuss problems that have erupted barely a month after the U.K. made an economic split from the 27-nation EU.

Northern Ireland authorities halted veterinary checks and withdrew border staff this week from Belfast and Larne ports, and police stepped up patrols, after threatening graffiti appeared referring to port workers as targets. Staff have also reported signs of suspicious behavior, including people writing down vehicle license plate numbers.

The border checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are a contentious product of Brexit.

Since the U.K. left the European Union’s economic structures at the end of 2020, customs and veterinary checks have been imposed on goods moving between Britain and the bloc — and on some British goods going to Northern Ireland, because it shares a border with EU member Ireland.