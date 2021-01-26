UK eyes traveler quarantine as virus toll passes 100,000

Opposition politicians and public health officials accuse Johnson's Conservative government of being slow to act throughout the outbreak when it has come to lockdowns and travel restrictions. A more transmissible new variant identified in southeast England late last year also helped push infections to new highs and plunged the country into its third lockdown.

Johnson said at a televised news conference that he took “full responsibility for everything that the government has done."

“What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything that we can, to minimize loss of life and to minimize suffering in what has been a very, very difficult stage and a very, very difficult crisis for our country," he said.

British authorities are banking on a successful vaccination program to help the country suppress the outbreak and ease the lockdown. So far more than 6.8 million people have received the first of two doses of a vaccine, and the government aims to give 15 million people, including everyone over 70, a jab by Feb. 15.

Johnson has promised a public inquiry into Britain's handling of the outbreak — but not until the crisis is over.

“We will make sure we learn the lessons and reflect and prepare," he said.