UK government under pressure to toughen virus restrictions

With health officials warning that thousands could die if action was not taken immediately, the government's messages have become more dire,and its willingness to entertain a nationwide lockdown like the ones imposed in Spain and Italy more serious.

"This is not the sort of thing that anybody would want to do, but, of course, it is the sort of thing we might have to do in order to protect life,’’ Hancock told Sky News. "If you do go out, you must not get closer than two meters from someone who isn't in your household.’’

Hancock suggested the military would be brought in to help distribute protective equipment to the National Health Service in what he characterized as a "war effort".

"It is a war against this virus,’’ Hancock told the BBC. “The army have been incredibly helpful in getting those logistics so we can get the supplies to protect people on the front line."

Hancock said the equipment was like having "armor" to guard against the virus.

