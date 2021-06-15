UK govt urged to extend worker support after reopening delay

Gove told Sky News the “worst thing for business” would have been to allow them to open up again and then having to reimpose restrictions.

He laid out his hope that the government won't have to delay reopening again.

“It would require an unprecedented and remarkable alteration in the progress of the disease,” he said.

Johnson said the delay in easing restrictions would be used to drive up immunity levels, limiting the spread of the delta variant when restrictions are fully lifted.

He said the government was accelerating its vaccination drive and that by July 19, two-thirds of the U.K.'s adult population will have been offered two vaccine shots, including everyone over 50. He also said everyone over 18 will have been offered a jab by then, earlier than the previous target.

As of Monday, around 62% of the British population had received one vaccine shot, while about 45% had got two jabs.

A new analysis released Monday from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines in the U.K.’s rollout are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant — 96% in the case of Pfizer and 92% for the AstraZeneca jab.