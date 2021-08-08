 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests
0 Comments
AP

UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog said Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation.

PCR tests required for most travelers average about 75 pounds ($104) each, or 300 pounds for a family of four, but many firms charge significantly more. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds ($24) to 250 pounds ($347).

Javid said Sunday that he had asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on “unfair market practices” by test providers.

“People should be able to go on holiday, whether it’s to see family or just to relax, without fearing excessive fees for PCR tests,’’ he said on Twitter.

The watchdog has the authority to intervene directly when it uncovers unfair practices but it can also provide advice directly to ministers so they can take swifter action.

“We are aware of concerns about the evolving markets for COVID-19 tests for international travelers,” the agency said. “We look forward to providing the Secretary of State with advice on how best to ensure that travelers have access to tests that are affordable and reliable.”

———

Follow all AP stories on the global pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
World

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

+14
Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam
World

Biles returns to Olympic competition, wins bronze on beam

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that.

+3
Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea
World

Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News