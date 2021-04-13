UK hits vaccine target; Johnson warns of more virus deaths

The U.K.’s inoculation effort so far has used the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and one made by Pfizer-BioNTech. Britain has also ordered 17 million doses of a vaccine made by American pharmaceutical company Moderna, with the first batches arriving earlier this month.

The Moderna doses will be given primarily to younger people, following Britain’s decision last week not to give the AstraZeneca jab to individuals under 30 because of strengthening evidence it may be linked to rare blood clots.

Adam Finn, a member of the U.K.’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, said the vaccine campaign so far meant that “we’re halfway up the hill.”

“We’ve certainly got an important job to do to communicate the importance of the vaccination program to younger people,” Finn told Sky News. “They perhaps have less fear of this disease than older people quite understandably have had, but nevertheless I think people can be helped to understand that the ultimate exit from this catastrophe involves building up immunity in the population.”

Health authorities are also concerned about new variants that are more resistant to vaccines. They are calling for everyone living or working in two boroughs of south London to get tested after 44 cases of a strain first identified in South Africa were confirmed there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.