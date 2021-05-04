 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UK-India trade deal includes COVID vaccine investment
0 comments
AP

UK-India trade deal includes COVID vaccine investment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billions) of new trade and investment with India, including a deal with the Serum Institute of India to aid in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and other diseases.

The announcement came ahead of a video meeting Tuesday between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi, who are expected to agree on deeper cooperation that could pave the way for a free-trade agreement between their countries.

The British government is seeking to increase trade with countries outside the European Union following the U.K.'s departure from the bloc. It said the trade and investment deals announced late Monday are expected to create more than 6,500 jobs in the U.K.

The package includes a 240 million-pound investment in the U.K. by the Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker, that will support clinical trials, research and possibly vaccine production, the British government said in a statement. The Serum Institute, in collaboration with Codagenix, has started early-stage trials of a one-dose nasal vaccine against COVID-19.

“Like every aspect of the U.K.-India relationship, the economic links between our countries make our people stronger and safer,’’ Johnson said in a statement. “Each and every one of the more than 6,500 jobs we have announced today will help families and communities build back from coronavirus and boost the British and Indian economies.’’

Trade between the U.K. and India totals about 23 billion pounds annually, less than 5% of Britain’s trade with the EU.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
World

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

+2
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
World

Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

+43
The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold
National

The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold

  • Updated

OTTAWA, Ontario — Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Canada next week are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that messed up the ingredients in 15 million doses bound for the U.S. market.

+10
Man United fans storm stadium, force game to be called off
World

Man United fans storm stadium, force game to be called off

  • Updated

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Anti-ownership protests by Manchester United fans forced the postponement of a Premier League game on Sunday against Liverpool after the stadium was stormed and thousands more supporters blocked access into Old Trafford as they demanded the Glazer family sell the club.

+2
Over 800 migrants rescued at sea head to Italy
World

Over 800 migrants rescued at sea head to Italy

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Two Italian ports faced an influx of hundreds of migrants on Saturday, as a charity ship sailed toward a Sicilian port with 236 people rescued in the Mediterranean from traffickers' boats, while Italian coast guard and border police brought 532 others to a tiny island.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News