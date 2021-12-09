 Skip to main content
UK inquiry to look into 2 more alleged government gatherings

LONDON (AP) — The British government confirmed Thursday that an inquiry into an alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party at the offices of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly a year ago will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials.

In a statement to lawmakers, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis laid out the terms of reference for the inquiry Johnson ordered Wednesday following a week of allegations that officials flouted coronavirus rules that they imposed on everyone else.

The primary charge relates to a Dec. 18, 2020 event at the prime minister's 10 Downing St. offices, where officials are said to have enjoyed wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange at a time when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings.

A leaked video showed senior staff members joking about the alleged party, prompting the resignation of one of Johnson's advisers on Wednesday and piling pressure on the prime minister, who had for days said he had been advised that no rules were broken.

Ellis said the investigation, which will be led by the U.K. top civil servant, Simon Case, will also look into a gathering allegedly held at Downing Street on Nov 27, 2020, and another at the Department for Education on Dec. 10.

“The primary purpose of the Cabinet secretary’s investigation will be to establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, and with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time," Ellis said.

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted," he added.

Ellis said the findings may be referred to the police.

The alleged flouting of rules at the heart of government has raised concerns that the general public may ignore tighter restrictions set to take effect in coming days to curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Johnson urged people in England to again work from home when possible and to wear face masks in more indoor settings. He also backed the introduction of vaccine passes for crowded venues, such as nightclubs, and large gatherings, including big sports events.

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

