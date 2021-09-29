UK Labour chief struggles for impact despite Johnson's woes

“Too often in the history of this party our dream of the good society falls foul of the belief that we will not run a strong economy,” according to extracts of his speech released in advance. “But you don’t get one without the other. And under my leadership, we are committed to both.”

Televised conference speeches are one of the few chances politicians have to address the public directly outside of election campaigns. Britain is not scheduled to hold a national election until 2024, though many expect Johnson to call one at least a year sooner.

Party conferences are an annual fixture of British politics, though the pandemic curtailed them in 2020. This year, the country’s political clans are gathering in seaside resorts or provincial cities for meetings that are part pep rally, part campaign pitch and part political sideshow.

Labour’s conference ends Wednesday in the English south coast city of Brighton. The governing Tories hold their own four-day shindig starting Sunday in Manchester, northwest England.

Labour has not governed the U.K. since 2010, a decade that brought the country three Conservative prime ministers: David Cameron, Theresa May and Johnson.