UK Labour leader shuffles team after disappointing elections

Labour has been out of office since 2010, and has been struggling to find a way back to power. In elections last week, Labour was defeated by the Conservatives in Hartlepool, a northeast England parliamentary seat that it had held for decades, and lost hundreds of posts on local authorities across England. The results demonstrated the Conservatives’ success at winning over voters in former industrial towns who feel neglected by successive governments over several decades. Johnson’s promise of jobs and investment has helped the Tories win a clutch of northern England seats long held by Labour.

Labour came third in an election for the Scottish Parliament that saw the pro-independence Scottish National Party win a fourth term in power.

Labour did better than expected in Wales, extending its 22 years at the helm of the semi-autonomous Welsh government. Labour’s vote also held up in big cities, with its candidates winning mayoral races in London, Manchester, Liverpool, the West of England and West Yorkshire. And the party, founded a century ago to represent the industrial working class, made gains at the local level in affluent southern areas and university towns.