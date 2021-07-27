UK lawmakers slam government for failing Windrush victims

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers excoriated the government Tuesday for failing victims of the Windrush scandal, accusing officials of ignoring the plight of those whose lives were torn apart when the authorities improperly questioned their right to be in the U.K.

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said a compensation program run by the Home Office was overly complex, too slow to hand out money and understaffed, initially employing just six people to deal with a predicted 15,000 claims. Chair Meg Hillier, from the opposition Labour Party, said it was important to remember how grave the errors have been.

“Lifetimes in this country were discounted, people’s homes, families and livelihoods were interrupted and uprooted, some were forced from the country,’’ Hillier said in a statement “Some were approaching the end of those lifetimes as this tragedy befell them. Some have died without ever seeing justice or receiving the compensation they deserve.’’

The Windrush Generation, named after the ship that carried the first migrants from the Caribbean in 1948, came to the U.K. in response to a government call for workers from throughout the British Empire to help rebuild the country after World War II.