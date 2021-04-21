UK leader denies breaking lobbying rules with texts to Dyson

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson did nothing wrong when he exchanged text messages with a wealthy industrialist and promised he would “fix” the tax rules for him.

The BBC reported that it had seen messages between Johnson and James Dyson, the vacuum cleaner inventor and home products magnate. The texts were sent in March 2020, when the coronavirus was sweeping across Britain and the government, fearing the health service would be overwhelmed, was trying to secure more ventilators.

It approached the Singapore-based Dyson, who sought assurances that his staff members would not have to pay extra taxes if they came to Britain to work on the project.

According to the BBC, Johnson texted: “I will fix it tomo (tomorrow)! We need you. It looks fantastic.”

The main opposition Labour Party said the “jaw-dropping” revelations suggested that the prime minister had “used the power of his office to personally hand public money to a billionaire friend in the form of tax breaks.”

The British government denied wrongdoing, saying it “did everything we could in extraordinary times to protect our citizens and get access to the right medical equipment.”